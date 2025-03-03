Could Top Wighay Farm become new health centre?

Councillors Lee Waters, Dave Shaw and John Wilmott are fighting to improve healthcare in Hucknall.

Councillor Dave Shaw, the Ashfield Independent councillor for Hucknall West has made a public call for the £26.5million County Council HQ at Top Wighay Farm to become the location for the premises for Hucknall’s Health Centre. The future of the HQ is uncertain due to Local Government Reorganisation. Current Conservative Council Leader Sam Smith has claimed that the new debating chamber may be ‘too small.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the Council’s annual budget meeting on Thursday, Councillor Shaw, who joined Independent Councillors by voting against a Council Tax rise of close to £90 a year said, “One of the first things that a new Independent County Council would do is look at the future of the new office block at Top Wighay Farm. We’ll ask the question of whether we need it and then look at alternative uses.

“We will immediately look at options for its future use and look at whether we can locate the promised Cavell Centre to Oak House – we will rename it Beveridge House, after William Beveridge, the founding father of the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will make sure some good comes out of this fiasco that actually benefits Hucknall.”

Ashfield Independent Councillors in Hucknall have made delivering the new health centre one of their number one priorities if re-elected in May. Their Councillors have been praised by NHS bosses for their commitment to improving healthcare in Hucknall.

The town was shortlisted as one of six towns in the UK to get a new health centre in 2022. This was ‘paused’ by the NHS and previous Tory Government in 2023 and despite 2 separate letters to Labour Health Secretary Wes Streeting since July – the Labour Government have yet to even reply, nor acknowledge the growing clamour to improve healthcare in Hucknall.

Councillor Shaw said after the meeting, “Independent Councillors like Lee Waters, John Wilmott and I have been against the new £26.5million HQ right from the start. We are determined that it will not become a white elephant. If this was to become the location for the new health centre in Hucknall – it would solve multiple problems and actually benefit our town.”