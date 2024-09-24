Deputy manager celebrates 10 years of service with Hall Park care home

Amy with staff and resident at Barchester Hall Park care home

A deputy manager at Hall Park in Bulwell has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Amy Ferris, now deputy manager, started at Barchester in September 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Amy Ferris has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager of Barchester Hall Park care home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Amy Ferris. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Hall Park care home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Amy!”

Deputy Manager Amy with residents Dudley Dyce and David Hough.

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Barchester Hall Park care home provides residential care, dementia care and respite and short stay for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 01159 758750 or [email protected]