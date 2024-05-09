Fairway View care home kit up for 'Football Shirt Friday'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Fairway View care home dressed in their favourite jerseys in aid of The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK’s ‘Football Shirt Friday’.

The Bobby Moore Fund was founded in honour of footballing legend Bobby Moore OBE by his wife Stephanie Moore OBE, after Bobby’s passing in 1993 of bowel cancer.

To support the cause, the team at Fairway View spent the day donned in their best football shirt and raised £80 for the charity.

93-year-old Fairway View resident Mavis Wood said, ‘Sadly cancer affects so many lives, so I was more than happy to make a donation to such an important cause.’

Staff at Fairway View in their football shirts

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, added, ‘At Fairway View, our team and residents are always looking for ways to support worthy causes like The Bobby Moore Fund.

‘It’s important to everyone in our home to support people in our community, and we’re very proud to have fundraised £80 in a day for groundbreaking cancer research.’

Fairway View also offers various events for community members, including a weekly Armchair Exercise Class every Tuesday at 11:00, where all are welcome to take part.

You can find out more by calling 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].