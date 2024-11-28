Families flock to remember their loved ones as Gillotts launches its 2024 Christmas tree appeal

A Nottinghamshire funeral firm welcomed dozens of families through its doors to leave messages to their loved ones when it launched its Christmas memorial charity appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Gillotts Funeral Directors say about 100 people attended each of two events at its offices in Heanor and Eastwood, which took place this week.

The company, which has held the appeal since 2005, is installing Christmas trees at all five of its offices this year, with relatives of loved ones who have died during the year free to pop in and write messages of remembrance on labels and hang them on their branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heanor and Eastwood trees were the first to be launched, on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, and both were heavily laden with labels by the time the event was over.

Gillotts Funeral Directors’ Christmas Tree appeal at its Heanor office

The trees at the firm’s other offices, in Stapleford, Selston and Kimberley, will be ready and waiting for their labels from Monday onwards.

Gillotts donates £1 for every message that is left on the trees and will split the proceeds of this year’s appeal between five local food banks – Salcare in Heanor, The Eastwood Volunteer Bureau’s food bank, the Tin Hat Centre in Selston, the Haven Centre Food Bank in Wadsworth Road, Stapleford and the Brinsley Food Bank.

Anthony Topley, a partner in Gillotts Funeral Directors, said: “We all look forward to the launch of our Christmas appeal because it’s an opportunity to be reunited with the families we’ve worked with during the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first Christmas without a loved one is the hardest time, but writing them a short message on a label and leaving it on our tree can bring a lot of comfort because it shows they’ve not been forgotten.

Councillor Paul Jones, Mayor of Heanor, leaves a message of remembrance at the launch of Gillotts Funeral Directors’ Christmas Tree appeal at its Heanor office

“At the same time we’re pleased to be helping local food banks again, whose work in the communities we serve has never been more important.”

Gillotts is also hosting its annual Christmas Memorial Service at St Mary’s Church in Greasley this Sunday at 3pm, when families will be invited to light a candle to remember their loved one.

They are also invited to bring a flower, which will be incorporated into a display during the event.