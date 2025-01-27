Final Shared Ownership homes snapped up at popular East Leake development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All homes at a sought-after Shared Ownership development in East Leake have been snapped up, as Platform Home Ownership celebrates a successful collaboration with five-star partner Miller Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration has produced 92 high-quality, energy-efficient homes, helping to meet the increased demand for an accessible route onto the property ladder for a variety of home seekers where private sale may not be possible.

Just off Lantern Lane, the Kestrel Fields development produced a stylish collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, with a mixture of configurations including bungalow, terraced and semi-detached styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Interior of a home at Kestrel Fields, East Leake.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expertly designed and crafted by high-quality housebuilder Miller Homes, the variety of styles at Kestrel Fields include contemporary fittings, space and versatility, nestled within the East Midlands countryside with accessible routes to Nottingham city centre.

Interior of a home at Kestrel Fields, East Leake

Close to the major M1, A6 and A453 roads, and with transport links nearby, Kestrel Fields residents can be connected to Lincoln, Loughborough, Birmingham, London and other settlements within a short and practical journey time.

Clare Summerhayes, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “Kestrel Fields is in a unique position where residents can enjoy the merits of a charming countryside village, with a thriving city centre also not too far away.

“We’re proud to have extended the accessibility to Shared Ownership to East Leake and helped so many first-time buyers, young families, downsizers, commuters and more on their housing journey at this development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen a large uptick in Shared Ownership purchases and enquiries, further cementing the scheme as one of the fastest-growing routes towards securing a home, and we’re grateful to have helped so many on their journey to doing so here.”

Each home is fully-fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, with allocated parking and a 10-year build warranty, which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Located in the friendly village of East Leake, Kestrel Fields is a short distance from the village centre, which has a number of independent shops, places to eat and a library among other amenities, while the Lantern Lane Primary School and East Leake Academy, both nearby, each hold an Ofsted rating of Good.

Kestrel Fields is also close to the Bunny Hill nature reserve, a woodland of 16 hectares full of walking areas for families and dog owners, to which access is open at all times.

Platform has homes remaining at Edwalton Fields, in Edwalton.