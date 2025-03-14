Five years on: “Ashfield District Council’s response to COVID saved lives” says council leader

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny has reflected on the 5th anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason used the anniversary to remember those who lost their lives including former Council Chairman – Tony Brewer and over 600 residents from the Ashfield District who died from COVID-19-related deaths. Jason also praised front-line council workers and other partners. Jason said he had no doubt that the swift action of the Council and its partners ‘…saved lives.’

This month marks five years since the pandemic began and the Council continues to honour and remember those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, the Council, alongside a wide range of partner organisations, came together to help protect the most vulnerable and provide support to the Ashfield community.

Ashfield District Council was praised for employing COVID Information Officers who worked with businesses and retailers to ensure safety.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the most difficult and challenging times in recent history.

“It tested our strength both at Ashfield District Council and as communities. From those on the frontline, working tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community, to those who volunteered to help the most vulnerable, Ashfield proved its resilience in a time of crisis, and came together as a District to ensure we made it through.

“There was no doubt that the swift action of our Council and our partners saved lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we mark this anniversary, we honour those who sadly lost their lives, this included over 600 residents in the Ashfield District including our beloved former Council Chairman Anthony Brewer.

Ashfield District Council used data to target mobile vaccination services in places like Hucknall and across the District.

“The experience and lessons that the pandemic taught us has reinforced our commitment to provide a healthier more connected community in Ashfield.”

During this unprecedented time, Ashfield District Council acted decisively, working to protect public health, maintain essential services and adapt to ensure that the local community received as much support as possible.

The actions taken throughout the pandemic reflect Ashfield District Council’s commitment to its community through one of the most challenging times in recent history.

Ashfield District Council’s Covid-19 Response:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield District Council carried out 100% of gas safety checks and continue to provide gas safety checks

During the pandemic, Ashfield District Council put multiple measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents of the Ashfield District. These are just some of the actions that the Council, which was praised for its response to the pandemic undertook:

Essential Services - The Council was the only council in Nottinghamshire to maintain a full bin collection service throughout the pandemic and was the only Council in the region to enhance its waste collection service to support residents.

Welfare Calls – Councillors set up a phone bank, making over 45,000 welfare calls to vulnerable residents. This resulted in thousands of residents receiving much needed assistance with prescription pickups, ensuring they had access to medication without putting themselves at risk.

Food Support - Council staff and Councillors worked in food banks and delivered food parcels to those in need. This effort was vital in ensuring no one went hungry during lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asymptomatic Testing - Using data, the Council successfully argued for and delivered asymptomatic NHS testing centres at Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton, Kirkby, as well as a mobile testing unit in Hucknall.

Vaccination Support - Ashfield District Council worked with the NHS to help target key areas for vaccinations, ensuring the vaccination rollout was swift and effective. This led to targeted mobile vaccination centres in places like Hucknall, Huthwaite, Leamington, Selston and Stanton Hill.

Business Support - Provided vital support to local businesses during successive lockdowns, helping hundreds of businesses in the Ashfield District with grant applications.

Communications Strategy -The Council worked with partners including the NHS, Police and the voluntary sector to deliver a groundbreaking communications strategy. This ensured clear and accurate information reached residents and businesses during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covid Information Officers- A dedicated team of Covid Information Officers were deployed to work with local businesses, providing support and guidance to ensure safety measures were in place and being followed.

Health and Safety Measures- To make sure the public were safe, the Council installed hand sanitiser stations in all Council-run car parks, helping to reduce the risk of transmission in public spaces.