Flash, bang, wallop, what a picture! Care home residents celebrate World Photography Day

Resident Margaret Nutt happily sharing her photo and stories of her late husband

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell have been dusting off their Box Brownies in honour of World Photography Day on August 19th. Many of the resident’s love photography and were keen to take part in this worldwide celebration of all things photographic.

World Photography Day is an annual day of tribute to the art, craft, science and history of photography. An importance and accessible art form, photography is brilliant for instantly capturing moments and memories, it is a beautiful way to tell a story, express emotions and preserve the history taking place all around us.

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home decided to celebrate World Photography Day looking at their favourite photos and discussing why they liked them and why they were important. Everyone brought out their albums to show off photos of family and friends plus photos they had taken or bought over the years that they treasured.

Natasha Lindo the Activities assistance at Hall Park care home commented: “Photography is such an important art form for everyone, it is so lovely to be able to capture those moments in time. Lots of our resident’s love taking photos and admiring beautiful photography in books. They love to look back at their favourite photos and reminisce about when and where the photos were taken. We have spent many happy hours today looking at photos, talking about what we love about them and how they make us feel.”

Resident Mary Cox loved sharing her stories about her family

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.