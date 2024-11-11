Have your say on the future of fertility services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
A series of public meetings are taking place across November and December. There is also the opportunity to feedback via a survey.
Anyone across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire is invited to take part.
They will be asked for their thoughts on a proposed policy which outlines who can access fertility treatments.
Currently, there are differences in the way people can access fertility treatments across the East Midlands.
In the East Midlands, there are five areas that provide fertility services:
- NHS Derby and Derbyshire
- NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- NHS Northamptonshire
- NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland
- NHS Lincolnshire
The aim of this work is to review how people currently access fertility treatments in each area and to create one policy for the whole of the East Midlands. This will make accessing treatment consistent across the whole region.
The review addresses differences in access such as age, Body Mass Index (BMI), and the number of treatment cycles available between Bassetlaw and the rest of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.
It also considers access for same-sex couples, individuals with children from previous relationships, and single people.
The NHS will be listening to people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire throughout during November, December and January to give them opportunity to feedback on the suggested proposals and how these proposals may impact them.
The feedback from the listening exercise will shape the final policy. The NHS will make sure to communicate what steps we have taken as part of this exercise.
Victoria McGregor Riley, Acting Director of Strategy and System Development, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said
“This is an important opportunity for our community to share their experiences and influence which fertility services are offered in the East Midlands.
"By working together, we can create a more equitable and accessible approach to fertility treatment for everyone.
"Whether you are directly impacted by fertility treatments or not, we encourage you to get involved and have your say."
Three public meetings are scheduled where you can share your views:
- Thursday 28 November 6.30pm - 8.00pm
- Thursday 12 December 6.30pm - 8.00pm
- Saturday 14 December 10.00am - 11.30am
Register your attendance at a public meeting: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=slTDN7CF9UeyIge0jXdO4-c1fmPnpVJDq4MC0k_De_lUODkyTVRQN09ISUNEVlJSWkRZUFRYREpMVi4u&route=shorturl
Alternatively, you can fill out this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fertilitypolicyglossop
Further information is available on the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire website: https://notts.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved/current-and-previous-engagement-consultations/