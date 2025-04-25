Hip, Hip, Hooray for St George's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was all dragons and roses all round at Barchester Hall Park care home, in Bulwell, as residents and staff celebrated St George’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legend has it St George was a soldier in the Roman army who slayed a dragon and saved a princess, the anniversary of his death is celebrated as England’s national day.

In honour of the patron saint of England, staff and residents at the home marked the day with decorating cupcakes and a big cake with buttercream St George's flags. The residents had such a great time and laughed so much. It was so messy but they loved it. It was so nice to see them helping each other out and working as a team, which Hall Park loves to promote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the afternoon some residents went into Nottingham city centre to see all the huge England flag on the Council House in Nottingham's Old Market Square, which is said to be the largest St George’s flag in the country. We also popped into Starbucks, where they have amazing staff that greeted the residents with a warm welcome. Amy the manager came and introduced herself and had a chat with the residents and staff.

Hall Park staff and residents celebrating St George's Day in Nottingham City Centre, including resident Glenda Cook on the left

General Manager of Hall Park care home, Jodie Rakhra said: “Everyone at Hall Park care home really enjoyed today’s festivities. We had everything from baking cakes to our resident’s making decorations for the celebration and everyone was really keen to get involved.

Glenda Cook, a resident, said “Celebrating St George’s Day today has been so enjoyable. I especially loved being creative making the decorations and St George’s themed cakes – and we had a trip to Nottingham City Centre, which was so much fun. The staff here think of everything to make sure we make the most of occasions like this.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hal Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]