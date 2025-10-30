Hucknall care home teams up with University of Nottingham at Alzheimer Europe Conference to learn international best practices in dementia care

Rachel Squire and Dr. Rachael Carroll at the 35th Alzheimer Europe Conference in Bologna, Italy.

Staff from an East Midlands care group and the University of Nottingham recently attended an international Alzheimer's conference – taking learnings to apply to their pioneering dementia research studies.

Rachel Squire, of Milford Care, which operates Buddleia House care home, in Hucknall, recently joined delegates at the 35th Alzheimer Europe Conference in Bologna, Italy, alongside Dr. Rachael Carroll, research fellow at the University of Nottingham.

The pair have been working closely together on three major dementia studies – the DACHA Study, DACHA-DASH study and the LiLAC Study – across the past three years at both Buddleia House and The Meadows care home, in Alfreton.

The DACHA study involved Dr Carroll working with Buddleia House to trial a minimum data set, a standard, agreed-upon list of information collected about residents.

The conference allowed the pair to take learnings to apply to their three pioneering dementia research studies.

This was then combined with information from other care records to help different groups better understand and improve care for older adults living in care homes.

Explaining the DACHA-DASH project, Dr Carroll, said: “We then shifted from looking at general information about all residents in a care home to focusing on the individual themselves.

"The main goal was to help staff, residents and their families focus on what truly matters to each individual person.

"Instead of just tracking health issues, staff use the collected information to guide meaningful conversations and tailor care.”

By creating and sharing examples with other care homes, the project aims to improve care delivery across the country.

"This includes showing how to better share information and use tools that measure a resident's quality of life.

Rachel explained: “The data we collect isn’t just about likes and dislikes – it’s about understanding the deeper needs of our residents, including their spiritual, emotional and relationship-building requirements.”

Another groundbreaking initiative, the LiLAC Study, is currently being conducted at The Meadows, focusing on managing challenging behaviours in people with dementia.

This study aims to advance understanding of dementia care and help shape new practices that could improve quality of life across the sector – both in the UK and overseas.

Talking about attending the conference, Rachel said: “It was incredibly informative.

"We took away best practices but were also being inspired by the people living with dementia who are showing the world how to lead with dignity and resilience.”

Dr Carroll’s work also explores themes of intimacy, identity and spiritual needs in dementia care – highlighting the importance of viewing residents not just as individuals with health needs but as people with rich life histories and personal stories.

The partnership between Buddleia House and the University of Nottingham will continue to advocate for more personalised, data-driven and compassionate approaches that prioritise the dignity and quality of life of those living with dementia.

For more information on Buddleia House’s services, visit milfordcare.co.uk/buddleia-house/