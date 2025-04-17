Hucknall getting ready to celebrating 150 years of its market

Stalls at Hucknall market ready for Hucknall 150

Next weekend will see Ashfield Council will mark 150 years of the historic Hucknall Market with a special event.

On Saturday April 26, the council is urging people to bring the entire family to enjoy what will be a fantastic day celebrating this impressive milestone.

Since its first ever market on April 23, 1875, Hucknall Market has been a source of pride for the community, fostering local trade and bringing people together.

The market, held every Friday and Saturday on High Street, regularly showcases a variety of local goods and produce.

To mark this historic occasion, a larger-than-usual market will take place alongside the regular Saturday market from 10am to 3pm, featuring a host of additional market traders as well as attractions and family entertainment.

John Bennett, executive director of place at the council, said: “Marking 150 years of Hucknall Market is a proud moment for Ashfield.

"It’s a testament to the market’s role in bringing people together, supporting local trade and celebrating the rich community we have in Hucknall.

“This event promises to be a fantastic day for all ages, with an extended market filled with regular and additional traders, family entertainment and special historical attractions.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors from across Ashfield to take part in what will be a memorable day.”

Hucknall 150 will take place on Hucknall high street.

Visitors can look forward to additional traders from the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival, live music, historical exhibits, children’s entertainment and special period attractions throughout the day.