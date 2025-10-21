Hucknall MP secures meeting with Health Secretary over delayed Super Health Hub

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh has demanded urgent action to deliver the long-promised Health Hub in Hucknall, after years of delays, broken promises and worsening GP access for local residents.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Michelle Welsh MP questioned the Health Secretary directly, outlining how poor GP access has become a hallmark of 14 years of Conservative government failure.

She told MPs that “demand for GPs is overwhelming” in Hucknall – to the point that one practice has had to close its online appointment system – and accused the Ashfield Independents of using the issue as “a political football.”

“The people of Hucknall have waited long enough,” Michelle Welsh MP said.

“Promises were made by the previous government but never delivered. Meanwhile, the Independents have done nothing but point fingers. It’s time for both the Integrated Care Board and Ashfield District Council to stop talking and finally act.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting agreed to meet with the MP to investigate the failure to deliver the long-promised project. He condemned the years of Conservative neglect and “the hot air from Independents who enjoy commentating but never take responsibility for delivery.”

Michelle Welsh MP said she welcomed the Health Secretary’s support and vowed to keep fighting until Hucknall gets the healthcare it was promised.

“Families in Hucknall deserve a modern, accessible healthcare system - not endless excuses and false hope. I will keep pushing until we see real progress and real delivery.”