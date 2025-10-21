Hucknall mum helps star GP push for faster childhood cancer diagnosis

A Hucknall mum who lost her 11-year-old son to bone cancer is backing a national campaign supported by TV’s Dr Amir Khan, calling for faster diagnosis of childhood cancers.

Nichola Shilton is sharing her family’s story to raise awareness through the Child Cancer Smart campaign, which is urging both parents and professionals to act quickly on persistent or unexplained symptoms.

Nichola’s son Oliver was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2022 after weeks of worsening leg pain. Despite quick action from his healthcare team, he sadly died in 2024.

“A quick diagnosis is so important, especially for childhood cancers,” she said. “Even though we feel that Oliver's cancer was caught as early as possible, it had already started to spread. This significantly increased his chances of relapse and meant some of the treatment options were no longer viable.”

While the family was grateful for Oliver’s care, Nichola hopes that more awareness will lead to faster diagnoses for others.

“More people being aware of childhood cancer symptoms means that more children have their cancers caught sooner – and so hopefully have a greater chance of survival”, she said.

Doctors across the UK are now being given new tools to recognise the warning signs of childhood bone cancer earlier, as part of the national Child Cancer Smart initiative from CCLG: The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association.

The University of Nottingham-led Childhood Cancer Diagnosis Study, which investigated the referral and diagnosis pathways of nearly 2,000 children and young people across the UK between 2020 and 2023, found that bone tumours like Oliver’s often take longer to diagnose.

Dr Shaarna Shanmugavadivel, Paediatric Emergency Medicine doctor and Child Cancer Smart Research Fellow in the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, said:

“Sadly, bone tumour patients waited the longest for diagnosis out of all the cancer groups we looked at in the Childhood Cancer Diagnosis study – 50% of these young people waited over 12.5 weeks.

“Our new bone tumour resources are just the latest step in our Child Cancer Smart campaign, aiming to help families recognise cancer symptoms sooner and give healthcare professionals the tools they need to speed up diagnosis.”

Child Cancer Smart aims to improve early diagnosis and survival rates for children and teenagers with cancer, by publishing vital new referral guidelines and decision support tools for clinicians across the main childhood cancer types.

Alongside professional support, the campaign is releasing symptom lists to help families recognise persistent or concerning symptoms in under-18s and seek medical advice sooner.

The campaign’s key message is clear: “If it doesn’t feel right after two weeks, trust your instincts – see a doctor.”

NHS doctor and TV personality Dr Amir Khan, the ambassador for Child Cancer Smart, said: "We're raising awareness among families and all healthcare professionals who see children and teenagers, including GPs, A and E staff, and it's all to help them recognize the signs and symptoms of cancer and know when to get checked out or when to make a referral."

He asks for healthcare professionals to remember to "make a referral to the local on-call paediatrician", when they see a child with " three persistent symptoms" that has "visited their doctor three times or has had three weeks of unexplained symptoms”.

Ashley Ball-Gamble, Chief Executive of CCLG and co-author of the Childhood Cancer Diagnosis Study, said: “Child Cancer Smart is here to help everyone get to the right diagnosis faster – from empowering parents and families with symptom awareness to providing evidence-backed tools to help clinicians make referrals sooner.

“That’s why we’re asking healthcare professionals to remember to consider: ‘Could it be cancer? Three persistent symptoms, three visits, or three weeks of unexplained symptoms. Pick up the phone.”

Information on Child Cancer Smart can be found at www.cclg.org.uk/child-cancer-smart

Find out more about Oliver’s story at The Oliver Shilton Fund – a CCLG Special Named Fund led by Nichola that raises money for research into Ewing sarcoma: https://specialnamedfunds.cclg.org.uk/the-oliver-shilton-fund