An NHS worker who set up a project in Hucknall to help families struggling with the cost of living has been nominated for a prestigious industry award.

Susan Scotney an assistant public health practitioner with the Ashfield healthy family team, has been described as ‘a force of nature with a heart of gold’.

Susan set up the household support grant scheme, which supported more than100 families in Hucknall with the cost-of-living crisis.

At Christmas she also organised a collection of presents that could be handed out to local families, ensuring they received something to open on Christmas day.

Susan Scotney has been nominated for a Nottinghamshire Healthcare OSCAR. Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust

Now, she has been nominated for an Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust OSCAR for her efforts.

The OSCARS (Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme) are dedicated to acknowledging the outstanding efforts and achievements of the trust’s staff and volunteers.

A trust spokesperson said: “Susan has been doing lovely acts of kindness throughout the years, making a difference to the lives of those who know her, but also to many that do not.”

Also nominated for an OSCAR is Mark Saxton, clinical leader for Horizon Day Centre at Highbury Hospital in Bulwell.

Highbury Hospital worker Mark Sexton has been shortlisted for an award. Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust

Horizon Day Services, with support from the energy and environment team applied for and received funding from Nottingham City Council’s workplace travel service scheme to purchase an electric vehicle for patient transport – the first of its kind within the trust.

The new zero-emissions vehicle will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the trust’s fleet to align with NHS England’s target for all NHS fleet to be zero emission by 2040.

This action is linked to the our travel section of the trust’s Green Plan.

The shortlisted individuals and teams in all the awards were chosen from nominations submitted by colleagues, patients, carers, family members, and anyone else who has interacted with the trust’s staff or volunteers and believes they deserve recognition.

Paul Devlin, chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said:“It’s crucial that we recognise the incredible efforts of dedicated colleagues and volunteers, who do an amazing job each day, in often challenging and pressured circumstances.

"They deserve to be celebrated for their hard work.

“We are delighted with the response this year, receiving nearly 800 nominations from staff, patients and carers.

"It's a testament to how much our colleagues and volunteers are valued for the exceptional work they do.”

The winners will be announced in July at ceremony hosted by Nottingham TV presenter and radio host Emma Caldwell.

She said: “I am truly honoured to be hosting this year’s OSCARS.

"As someone who was born and raised in Nottingham, it’s incredibly special to celebrate the amazing work of our local healthcare heroes.

“I look forward to an inspiring evening filled with stories of dedication, compassion, and excellence."

The trust also thanked awards sponsors Tilbury Douglas, Lindley Autocentres, Mitie, Merrymeet Marketing and FleetCare for their support