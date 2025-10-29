Hucknall residents encouraged to 'see things differently' to make the

Major Hucknall bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has encouraged local residents to “see things differently” and take advantage of the free time offered by commuting by bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many commuters are surprised by what they can achieve on their commute by bus. Research by Stagecoach has found that, on board their local service, people like to:

Catch up on entertainment – watch the latest television series or film, read a book, listen to music, or else dive into a new podcast.

– watch the latest television series or film, read a book, listen to music, or else dive into a new podcast. Plan the day – spend the time to focus, organise a to-do list, and mentally prepare for meetings.

– spend the time to focus, organise a to-do list, and mentally prepare for meetings. Learn something new –start learning a new language or taking an online course via the mobile phone.

–start learning a new language or taking an online course via the mobile phone. Take a break – use the time to relax, listen to some calming music, decompress, and let go of the day's stress.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “In a busy world, where we often struggle to find time for ourselves, we want to encourage workers, across our region, to reclaim as much of their personal time back as possible; using the journey to and from work as a chance to catch up, recharge, or simply enjoy a moment of calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commuting by bus

“Instead of gripping the steering wheel in traffic, it’s time to see things differently and imagine using that time to catch up on a fascinating book, learn a new language, or simply enjoy some music and watch the world go by.”

Stagecoach has worked hard to make the daily commute as stress-free as possible, for example, the operator’s app now offers real-time tracking, allowing passengers to see where their bus is and get more accurate arrival times.

Fare caps also help to make commuting by bus great value – with multi-journey and multi-day tickets often offering the best value prices.