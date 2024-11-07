Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance completes 30,000th mission

Life-saving charity, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has responded to its 30,000th call – in its 30th anniversary year.

The helicopter and crew landed at the scene of an RTC near Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, in the hours of darkness last week (30 October).

The doctor and paramedic crew treated two women and a child, who were then taken to hospital. It is the unique combination of a specialist crew with the speed and capability of the helicopter that gives patients the best chance of survival.

LNAA CEO Karen Jobling sad: “This milestone during LNAA’s 30th anniversary year, was made possible because of the support of people living and working in the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

LNAA crew flying at night

LNAA’s team of specialist paramedics, doctors and pilots have already responded to almost 1,500 life-saving missions this year.

October proved to be extremely busy and the crews were called out to 141 incidents of which 58 of these were undertaken during the hours of darkness.

With the aid of night vision goggles (NVGs) the crew are able to fly at night to reach patients involved in the most serious of incidents until 2am every day.

Each pair of NVGs cost £14,000 and it is thanks to the generosity of people living and working in the communities of Lincs & Notts that we can equip the crew with this state-of-the art equipment allowing them to provide pre-hospital emergency care to those in need whilst everyone is asleep.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew flying at night

Karen added: “We need £13 million this year to provide this 24/7 service, every day of the year. We receive no direct Government funding, and have only come this far, thanks to everyone who continues to support us, giving our patients the best chance of survival and recovery.”