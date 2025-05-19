Local care home supports Mental Health Awareness Week

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell have been marking Mental Health Awareness Week by getting together with friends and community contacts to talk about positive things we can all do to help improve our mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Week took place from Monday 12 until Sunday 18 May. The Mental Health Foundation started Mental Health Awareness Week 24 years ago and it has grown to become one of biggest awareness weeks both across the UK and globally. This year’s theme is ‘Movement: Moving more for our mental health’ which examines how important movement is for our mental health.

The staff and residents got into the spirit of the week by sharing their stories while sat in the garden, discussing their own mental health. During the week, our residents also enjoyed soaking up the sun, while playing dominoes and preparing a juicy fruit salad, which helps to encourage friendships and wellbeing also getting vitamin D, which is said to have lots of benefits such as boosting our moods. Mental health issues affect one in four people so it is important to open up about how you are feeling and share your problems and experiences.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a really worthwhile initiative, bringing people together to share experiences and talk about our feelings and what benefits us is a brilliant way to help everyone feel more connected. The lonelier we feel, the more we are at risk of mental health problems so it is really important to reach out to loved ones, friends and neighbours to ensure we all support each other as much as possible.”

