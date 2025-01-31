Local opticians focus on school visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Hillside Primary & Nursery School in Hucknall welcomed a member of the team from a local opticians to talk to the children about the importance of looking after your eyes and what to expect when you visit the opticians.

Optometrist Maira Morris from Specsavers Hucknall, hosted a session for more than 30 nursery school children to coincide with the school’s Aspirations Week, first reading an interactive book about a mouse called Maisy and her first-ever eye test. A short talk followed along with an opportunity for the children to ask questions. The youngsters also watched an episode of Peppa Pig where the well-loved character goes to the opticians.

The session, organised by teacher, Miss Kerr, delivered a fun yet educational lesson for the group of three-and-four-year-olds offering an opportunity to reassure the children ahead of their first sight test.

‘The talk with the children was a great introduction to what an optician does and what happens when you go for an eye test,’ says Miss Kerr. ‘It was presented in a fun and engaging way that the children really enjoyed. We look forward to inviting Specsavers Hucknall back to our school soon.’

‘It was great to take part in the lesson and inspire the next generation in a fun way. The children were really curious which was lovely, and they were all really pleased to be given a Specsavers goody bag to take home,’ says Maira. ‘Visiting schools is a great way to educate children about the importance of regular eye tests. It’s important for them to understand how to look after their eyes from a young age and to know what to expect when they visit the opticians,’ she continues. ‘We recommend children have their eye tests annually from the age of three or sooner if they notice a problem as it’s a crucial part of their ongoing development.

‘If you’d like us to visit your school or organisation for a talk, then please pop into our store and speak to one of the team. We’re always keen to get involved with our local community by taking our expertise as opticians into schools,’ concludes Maira.

For more information, visit the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, call 0115 988 9050 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall