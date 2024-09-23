Local rugby player helping unlock youngsters’ potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottingham Rugby star is helping young people stay out of the criminal justice system by delivering weekly multisport sessions which focus on putting smiles on faces and reducing social anxiety.

Centre Michael Green, affectionately known as Pickle, combines his exploits on the pitch with his role as a Community Coach at 3Pillars Project.

The 30-year-old helps run 90-minute sessions at the Wildcats Arena in Sneinton every Wednesday, which include students from Nottingham Academy Greenwood Campus who have been identified as ‘at risk’.

The sessions focus on the organisation’s three core pillars of exercise, education, and ethos as a foundation for effective rehabilitation that supports a young person’s journey into education, employment or training.

Michael Green combines his rugby duties with a role as Community Coach at 3Pillars Project

They empower participants through trust-based relationships and long-term engagement to reintegrate into their community, create positive change in their lives, and transform their futures.

Having moved to New Zealand at the age of six, Pickle returned to the UK in 2022 to sign for Nottingham, and has since set about improving the lives of young people in the city.

He said: “Seeing the smile on people’s faces every Wednesday is something I’ll hold onto for a long time. It’s a joy to see them going about their business and having fun while they do it.

“It’s important that we get the right coaches in there and energy in the room. We don’t put too much pressure on ourselves or the kids, they can come and shape the sessions and it’s down to us to help.

“A key part of my role is to offer the young people a safe space to play and somewhere to express themselves, while feeling like they are being heard.

“We have a great relationship with the school next door, so it’s made it easier for kids from all different backgrounds to come through the door and have fun.”

The sessions were made possible after 3Pillars Project was granted Youth Diversion Thematic Funding from the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership.

It is part of the VRP’s public health approach to crime which aims to empower communities to develop bespoke solutions to the issues impacting their local areas, and schemes like this are just one example of projects that are commissioned to give young people more opportunities and positivity in their lives.

The funding has helped the sessions move into a second year and provides equipment, coaching resources and food for an end of year celebration.

Meya and Phaylinda, aged 15 and 16, are both regulars at sessions and feel they have been empowered to come out of their shell since first arriving.

Meya said: “The sessions are really enjoyable and because they are free it’s easy to come along and enjoy playing sports.

“The coaches do a great job of making things fun and giving us reasons to come back, not only can it improve you here but in your home life too.”

Phaylinda said: “It’s a good environment to make friends and get to know other people from school who you might only pass in the corridor usually.

“A lot of people struggle with social anxiety but coming to the weekly sessions makes things a lot easier and you find yourself excited for the next one.”

The Violence Reduction Partnership is Home Office funded and is responsible for the strategic leadership and coordination of activity across the City and County to reduce and prevent serious violence using a public health approach. The VRP team is a function of the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of the Violence Reduction Partnership, said: “The fantastic work being done by 3Pillars is giving many young people the support and guidance they are searching for.

“One of my key priorities is preventing crime and antisocial behaviour, so having a safe space for young people to go and express themselves is crucial in helping them to a brighter future.

“Hearing Meya and Phaylinda speak so glowingly about the sessions they attend shows the value of the work being done in our communities to make people feel safe, and ensure Nottinghamshire is a safer place for all.”