New cocktail bar brings a slice of New York to Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This October, prepare to be transported to the bustling streets of New York as Manahatta, the glamorous big apple-inspired cocktail bar, opens its doors in Nottingham.

Situated in an iconic Grade II listed building on Queen Street in the city centre, Manahatta will infuse the city with the vibrant nightlife of New York. The highly anticipated opening is set for Saturday 5 October, marking the beginning of a new era for Nottingham’s social scene.

The Nottingham location will be the first to feature the brand-new Manahatta design, creating a big city buzz through striking elements such as the art-deco inspired arched back bar, impressive lighting features taking inspiration from the streets of New York, and a mirrored disco ball reminiscent of the iconic Times Square ball drop. The raised DJ booth overlooks the spacious dancefloor, setting the stage for everyday escapism, glam get-togethers and unforgettable celebrations - whatever day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar will occupy a space of 700 sq ft, holding a total capacity of 500 people, offering a dynamic and stylish setting for guests to enjoy a brunch, midweek lunch, after work drinks, or a big night out. Generous in size and scale, the bar offers the luxury and comfort New York is known for.

Manahatta promises to bring the energy and sophistication of New York City’s nightlife.

From day one, Manahatta Nottingham will open with a full lineup of entertainment and events. Every Thursday, Manahatta presents the ‘LIVE & LOUD Piano Night’ where requests from guests form the queue of songs, played by a live pianist. Not your traditional piano night, LIVE & LOUD is a unique and upbeat night that encourages dancing and singing along.

Manahatta’s unique showstopper is its unrivalled Bottomless offerings - with Bottomless Brunch available until 3pm every day, and ‘Bottomless Party’ running from 3pm to 8pm.

Guests who choose to go bottomless can enjoy dishes from the main menu, including all American waffles, New York Bagels, and Steak Frites options, accompanied by two hours of unlimited cocktails, prosecco and more. For those looking to extend the celebration into the evening, Manahatta’s Bottomless Party is the vibrant evening alternative to their popular brunch experience. Renowned for its high-energy, upbeat atmosphere, this offering features music that will have guests dancing all night long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the launch of Manahatta Nottingham, Arc Inspirations co-founder and chief executive, Martin Wolstencroft, said:

“Nottingham has proven to be an incredibly vibrant and welcoming city for us, and we are beyond excited to introduce our stunning new Manahatta design here. The historic setting of The Frontage, combined with our New York-inspired concept, will create a chic, unique and unforgettable space, with a great atmosphere, iconic entertainment and quality food and drink offerings.

“We’re eager to bring a slice of Manhattan’s glamour and energy to Nottingham’s nightlife scene. And, following on from the success of the launch of BOX Nottingham, we can’t wait to bring the beat of New York to the city.”

Dating back to the 1800s, the building previously served as the regional Air Raid Precaution headquarters during World War II and the General Post Office from 1989. Before the site was taken over by Arc Inspirations, it was occupied by restaurant chain Red’s True Barbecue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With art deco inspired features, mirrorballs, and chic gold and brass accents, Manahatta is set to provide an exceptional and glamorous bar experience that embodies the essence and ambition of New York.

An impressive 13 metre feature bar will serve a mix of high-quality cocktails. Set to be a major attraction, the new cocktail menu will feature show-stopping drinks designed to impress. Highlights include the ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, a pink sharing cocktail poured from a stunning diamond-shaped vessel, ready for its Instagram and TikTok close-ups. Adding an element of extravagance to the Manahatta experience, its larger-than-life drinks designed for sharing, and perfect for group celebrations include the beloved Supersized Pornstar and magnum-sized Prosecco.

Guests can enjoy 2 for 1 cocktails all day from Sunday to Friday, covering 20 captivating drinks. From signature cocktails epitomising contemporary trends to beloved classics and ‘Vacation State of Mind’ drinks offering tropical twists to help escape city life, Manahatta’s cocktail menu has something for everyone.

The bar’s offering extends beyond just drinks, with a diverse and delectable food menu. Guests can indulge in a variety of mouthwatering options, from gyozas, tacos, and bao buns to renowned mains such as Steak Frites and The New Yorker Burger. There are also plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices, ensuring that everyone can find something to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manahatta will also cater to private events, offering sections for private bookings, ideal for birthdays, hen parties, corporate events, or any other special event. Guests can enjoy the exclusive use of these spaces while still soaking in the bar's dynamic atmosphere.

The new site will create around 75 new jobs, with roles ranging from bartenders and floor team members to security and management, offering both part-time and full-time positions.

Manahatta will also be working with a number of local businesses and charitable organisations to have a positive impact on its new neighbourhood and cement itself as part of the Nottingham community.

Part of Arc Inspirations, Manahatta Nottingham joins an expanding portfolio of some of the UK’s most successful and exciting bars - with 17 established bars across nine locations in the UK, including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, York, and Harrogate.

Bookings open on Tuesday 27 August. Visit https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/nottingham for more information and to make your reservation.