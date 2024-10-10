Nottingham man walks over two million steps from Nottingham to Portugal, in aid of charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Nottingham has spent nearly six weeks walking to Portugal, to help raise money for sight loss charity Guide Dogs, after his brother started to lose his sight.

Ian West, from Bestwood, Nottingham, who turns 70 this month, set off on his walking challenge from St Peter’s Gate in Nottingham city centre on 23 August.

His route took him to Portsmouth, where he boarded a ferry to Santander on 30 August.

To keep up his step count, Ian continued to walk whilst onboard, before arriving in Spain on 1 September.

Ian West arriving in Portugal

He then walked through Spain, to Portugal, where he arrived at his final destination, Pedras Lawn Bowls Club in Cabanas, on Thursday 3 October.

In total, Ian walked 2,200,000 steps, averaging 13 hours a day walking, only stopping at his accommodation each night.

He has self-funded this challenge to ensure every penny donated goes to sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Ian said: "“My brother is going blind and has been diagnosed with Macular Degeneration.

Ian West in Nottingham before his challenge

“Once I found out about his sight problems, I knew Guide Dogs would be the charity I wanted to support forever – that’s my world now.

“Everything about the trip has just been wonderful. I'm grateful for my family who have been there for me along the way.

“The team at Guide Dogs have been so good to me. It's not possible to do things like this if you haven't got a team behind you.

"The trip has been a lovely chapter in my life and I can't describe how proud I am."

Ian has previously undertaken various walking challenges in aid of Guide Dogs, including walking over 600 miles (965km) to every Premier League football ground and walking the entire coast of Britain.

With the money he’s raised, Ian hopes to name a guide dog puppy Neptune, via the charity’s Name a Puppy scheme.

Claire Robotham, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Nottinghamshire, said: “On behalf of myself, the Nottingham fundraising team and all at Guide Dogs, we would like to congratulate Ian on completing this incredible challenge.

"As a guide dog owner myself, I'm especially grateful to Ian for raising this money, and creating so much awareness, helping to enable the next generation of life-changers to train, and support, guide dog owners of the future."

Ian has so far raised more than £3000. To sponsor him via JustGiving, click here.