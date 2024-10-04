Nottingham school welcomes Amazon books donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Kegworth has visited a primary school in Nottingham to spend time with the pupils and encourage fun reading in partnership with National Literacy Trust.

The visit to Milford Academy was part of a partnership between Amazon and National Literacy Trust. The partnership, which began in 2021, aims to deliver books to schools across the UK to increase literacy and reading levels.

One of the six Amazon employees who visited The Milford Academy is Sonia Rowe, who works at Amazon in Kegworth. She said:

“I’m passionate about helping young people experience the joy of reading and I’m so pleased that Amazon has given me a platform to support a school in our community through this programme.”

Joe Turner, Headteacher from The Milford Academy added:

“It was great to welcome the Amazon team to our classroom. Thank you to everyone at Amazon in Kegworth for this support.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.