Nottinghamshire Army Reservists take part in NATO training exercise with Croatian Armed Forces

Soldiers from 4 MERCIAN, an Army Reserve Regiment with bases in Bulwell and Mansfield, recently participated in Exercise SAVA STAR in Croatia.

SAVA STAR is a two-week training exercise designed to promote bilateral cooperation between the Croatian Armed Forces (CAF) and the British Army.

This year marked the 13th iteration of the joint exercise between the CAF and various British Army Regiments.

In addition to sharing tactics, weapon systems, and cultural insights, SAVA STAR provided Reservists with an incredible opportunity to travel, develop skills, and earn additional income alongside their civilian jobs.

4 MERCIAN Reservists trained in trench warfare and close combat operations, developing transferrable skills.

During the exercise, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Andrew Lawson, Commanding Officer of 4 MERCIAN, emphasised the importance of interoperability among NATO allies and highlighted the crucial role the Army Reserve plays in the UK’s overall defence.

Lt Col Lawson said: “Interoperability is essential among all of our NATO allies. Clearly, NATO is the cornerstone of the UK’s defence, so the more understanding we have when working together, the better it will be for future operations, should they arise.

“The British Army Reserve is approximately a third of the overall British Army strength, so actually, its role is pretty significant in terms of the overall output of the British Army.

“Indeed, working with international partners like the Croatians, again, allows us to enhance our understanding, making the transition into working with some of our allies a bit smoother.”

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Lawson.

Private William Whitley, a 23-year-old Bulwell Reservist, joined 4 MERCIAN a little over a year ago while studying at university in Nottingham.

After the recent events in Ukraine, he decided to take the leap and join 4 MERCIAN.

He said: “It comes from a childhood dream of mine. I’ve always had an interest, and it’s grown from there.

“I believe that the war in Ukraine is a significant example of what motivated me to join. Eventually, I landed an office job, but I was getting an itch, so I went ahead and joined.”

Bulwell Army Reservist, Private William Whitley.

He continued: “I’ve never been to Croatia, I’ve never even been to this part of Europe, so it’s a first for me.

“Professionally, deploying on an overseas exercise involves a lot of administrative work and is a new experience, with a different terrain and temperature, which all help to enhance your professional skills within the Army.”

Reservists from C Company, based in Bulwell and Mansfield, were part of a 120-personnel team from 4 MERCIAN who participated in the exercise.

Over the course of two weeks, training included lessons in fieldcraft, section attacks, trench warfare, and urban operations, all conducted in collaboration with their Croatian counterparts.

Captain Matej Takalić.

Captain Matej Takalić from the CAF stated: “We have an excellent relationship. We were both in the same union (the European Union) for some time. Before and after that, we have maintained our diplomatic relationship to a high standard.

“Interoperability is essential among all allied nations because we aim for a higher level of mutual purpose and shared tactics, so that in the future, if necessary, we can fight effectively as one cohesive force.”

Although the Croatian troops were part of a Mechanised Infantry and the 4 MERCIAN troops belonged to a Light Role Infantry, the two allied forces learned a great deal from each other's differences.

Second Lieutenant (2nd Lt) Michael Olafisoye, a Reservist based in Bulwell, said: “We’ve learnt about their tactics, their procedures, and what weapon systems they use. We’re pretty lucky here because the Croatians are actually a Mechanised Infantry Brigade; they also have tanks attached, so we’ve been looking at them, which has been really interesting.

“We’ve also been trying our javelins and seeing how they work against armour, and that’s also been really interesting, so it’s been good.”

2nd Lt Olafisoye credits his time in the RAF Air Cadets with easing his transition into the Reserves later in life, stating: “I was an Air Cadet for a while, which was really good. It teaches you discipline, proficiency in weapon handling, familiarity with ranks, and an understanding of the culture of the UK Armed Forces, and that’s all really helpful when you join the Reserves.

“The Army Reserves gives you a lot of flexibility as to what you do and how you do it. It will provide you with as much as you give it.”