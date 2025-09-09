Nottinghamshire football comes together for Pride In Football

The first Pride In Football event took place in late July

Nottinghamshire FA has launched Pride In Football, a new tournament that celebrates and shows support to the LGBTQIA+ community in the county.

Created in partnership with Nottingham Forest, Proud Forest and Notts Pride, the initiative provides a safe space for the community to play football together.

The first tournament was held at the Forest Sports Zone on 24th July 2025 and featured teams who signed up as groups and individual participants, all of whom battled it out in the ultimate five-a-side tournament.

After five rounds of matches, Lincoln United LGBT+ emerged victorious, getting the better of runners-up Nottingham Lions once the two had fended off competition from Calverton Miners Welfare Ladies, Goals Aloud and Pitch Perfect to reach the evening’s final.

As well as match action, the event included a range of off-pitch celebrations, too, with amazing prizes gifted by Pride In Football partners and guest appearances from two local drag queens.

Following the successful launch, the group will be running the festival throughout the 2025/26 season, with plans to make it bigger and better!

If you are interested in playing in the next Pride In Football tournament (either as an individual or as a team), please get in touch with [email protected].