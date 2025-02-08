One love: Local care home remembers the legendary Bob Marley
Born in Nine Mile, Jamaica, Robert Nesta Marley, or Bob Marley as he was better known, died of a rare type of skin cancer in 1981, aged just 36. He was considered one of the pioneers of reggae and was known for his distinctive, soulful vocal and song writing style. He is hailed as a cultural icon who increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, despite his relatively short career. His album Legend is the best-selling reggae album of all time. Rolling Stone ranked him 11th on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.
General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “Lots of our residents are big Bob Marley fans and still love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his life and what influenced him. We enjoyed a taste of the Caribbean, with a lovely Jamaican rum punch, which our activities assistant Natasha Lindo made for our residents, family members and staff to enjoy.
Dudley Dyce, a resident said: “I loved listening to Bob Marley growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories, we were all transported to the Caribbean for a slice of island life.”
