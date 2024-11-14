Platform inspires love of reading with donation to Beeston school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Primary School in Beeston are exploring a host of new stories this half term following a donation from nearby housing association Platform Home Ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made during Children’s Book Week (November 4-10), the donation will help support pupils of varying ages with their topics for this academic year, with the aim to inspire a love of reading in the next generation.

Trent Vale Infant School took stock of many maths-related children’s books, exploring other themes such as diversity, culture, kindness and the animal kingdom, with Platform ensuring the school’s book needs are covered for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. Every year, young people across the country participate in Children’s Book Week by attending events at schools, libraries, celebrating at home, and engaging with book creators both online and in person.

This is the second recent community initiative Platform has undertaken for the school this year, with a professional storytelling session supplied back in March.

According to the National Literacy Trust, Fewer than 3 in 10 (28.0%) children and young people aged 8 to 18 said that they read daily in 2023.1

This is the second recent community initiative Platform has undertaken for the school this year, with a professional storytelling session supplied back in March. These initiatives are part of the housing association’s commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

Trent Vale Infant School is nearby to Platform’s largest scheme to date, which in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Keepmoat, will provide a mix of 319 two- and three-bedroom houses and apartments, with the first homes set to be occupied in early 2025, close to the banks of the River Trent and the Boots headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will help to meet the demand for affordable means of getting onto the property latter in the Nottingham suburbs, with most homes to be secured through Shared Ownership or Rent to Buy.

Janine Barratt, Headteacher at Trent Vale Infant School, said: “The pupils are delighted at the fantastic array of books they now have to read, with many of them already getting stuck into the great tales.

“This has helped to cover our reading needs for a long time so we’re very grateful to Platform.

“The value of reading from an early age is incredible, and this donation will help our pupils to enjoy doing so both for pleasure and for school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “We’re really happy to have helped the pupils at Trent Vale with their topics for this academic year, and hope they enjoy reading the many books they now have available.

“We’re passionate about securing a great legacy at our developments, and donations such as these mean we’re going beyond just the construction of the high-quality homes.

“The Trentside development is a huge venture for us, and we’re hoping to continue supporting Trent Vale and other local community assets throughout its lifecycle.”

Platform will be releasing the first available homes at Trentside early next year. For more information on Platform, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com.

*T&Cs apply.