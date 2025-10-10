Political opinion with Alex Norris MP: Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

This year’s Labour Party conference in Liverpool was all about patriotic renewal, and how we will counter division and decline in Britain. The highlight was the Prime Minister’s speech, where he set out his personal vision of what drives him and this government.

To provide solutions, you must first be able to say what the problem is, and Keir was clear about this. He said that Britain is being held back by wages which never recovered after the global financial crisis in 2008 and a stagnant economy which ignores too much of the country. He also laid the blame at the door of an inefficient state, which has provided weak public services and strangled growth with overregulation.

These problems are the end result of years of underinvestment in our public services and infrastructure, and a failure to use the power of the British state to create an industrial policy which protects jobs and grows business. There has been a reliance on immigration rather than choosing to invest in the skills of our own workforce.

The response to this is patriotic renewal, so that we can be a Britain built for all. That means investing in our public services and modernising them. The PM’s plans for an NHS online hospital to cut waiting times is exactly the sort of benefit we can expect from bringing technology into our services. We also have to end our reliance on high immigration by investing in homegrown skills, and giving apprenticeships the respect they deserve. That’s why Keir announced an end to the target of 50% of young people going to university in favour of two thirds getting a degree or an apprenticeship.

Alex Norris is the Labour MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley.

And by stripping out regulation which holds back progress, and implementing a modern industrial policy that looks out for British jobs and British firms, we will grow the economy and improve everyone’s living standards. This is the only way that we can tackle divisive forces which thrive amongst decline.

On the issue of immigration, Keir was clear that there is nothing wrong with expecting your government to protect our borders from illegal immigration, and that we cannot use immigration to prop up our economy. But he was also clear in his condemnation of those who would seek to divide our country. Britain’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths and this government will control immigration and secure our borders whilst condemning racist or divisive approaches that drive apart.

This government is focused on building a Britain that is safer and more secure, economically stable, and that provides opportunities for all. I look forward to working alongside Keir and all of my government colleagues on this in the coming months and years.