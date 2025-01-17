Recognise your local NHS heroes – nominations open for 2025 OSCARS staff awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce that nominations for the 2025 Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme (OSCARS) are now open!

Our annual staff awards celebrate the compassion, dedication, and commitment of the incredible NHS colleagues, volunteers and teams providing essential care across our communities and we are asking the public to tell us who we should recognise.

As one of the largest providers of mental health, community, and forensic healthcare services in the East Midlands, our 11,000 colleagues #MakeADifference every day, delivering care to more than two million people each year. We operate from over 100 locations, including GP surgeries, community clinics, and care homes to secure hospitals and specialised services. Some of the many vital services we offer include:

Community Health Services – District nursing, rehabilitation, and therapy services that bring expert care to patients in their homes or local clinics.

Kay Richardson, Community Staff Nurse in Rushcliffe and winner of the Quality Improvement Award 2024, whose innovative work eliminated a lengthy waiting list for continence services in under nine months, significantly improving patient care in the community.

Mental Health Services – Providing support and treatment for conditions like anxiety, depression, psychosis, and perinatal mental health through teams based in clinics and community hubs.

Specialist National and Regional Services – Including the National High Secure Deaf Service and Nottingham Centre for Transgender Health.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) – Supporting young people and their families with expert care and therapy.

Older Adult Care Services – Helping those living with dementia and other age-related conditions stay independent and healthy.

The Blossomwood Catering Team, winners of Team of the Year (Non-Clinical) 2024, who went above and beyond to provide exceptional meals in challenging temporary conditions at Blossomwood Mental Health Unit.

Forensic and Offender Healthcare Services – Supporting patients in secure hospitals and prisons across Nottinghamshire and beyond.

We know many of you have been supported by our teams and now it’s time to share your stories. Whether it's a community nurse who provided expert care at home, a mental health worker who made a difficult time easier, or a specialist team that transformed your care journey, we want to hear about the heroes who have made a lasting impact.

Kyle Shim-Thomas, Family Liaison Officer and 2024 winner of the Non-clinical Unsung Hero Award said, “Whilst I am pleased with and proud of my award, it is the nomination I have printed out at home in my kitchen as it shows the kind words written by the service user who nominated me. That meant a lot.”

In past OSCARS ceremonies, we’ve honoured:

The CAMHS Family Therapy Team at Hopewood, recipients of the Outstanding Care and Compassion Award 2024, who were praised by a family for their empathy, respect, and life-changing support.

Trudi Towl, Diabetic Nurse Specialist and winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, who has dedicated over 27 years to enhancing diabetic care across the region. Trudi’s passion for patient care and commitment to improving healthcare provision has positively impacted thousands of lives.

This year, you can help shine a light on more inspiring stories by nominating an individual or team who has made a difference. There are 12 award categories, including Outstanding Care and Compassion, Unsung Hero, Team of the Year, and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Paul Devlin, Trust Chair said, "Our volunteers and colleagues go above and beyond every day, often in challenging circumstances, to give the best care and support to those from all our communities who need us. The OSCARS are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their dedication and compassion, and we’re proud to invite the public to help us recognise and honour their achievements."

We’re also thrilled to announce that Emma Caldwell, Nottingham’s very own TV presenter and radio host, is returning to host this year’s OSCARS ceremony, at Crowne Plaza, Nottingham in July! Emma’s energy, warmth, and connection to our local community brought an incredible spark to last year’s event, and we can’t wait to have her back on stage as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our volunteers, colleagues, and teams.

Emma shared her excitement about returning: "It’s an absolute honour to be invited back to host the OSCARS. Last year’s event was so inspiring, and I was truly moved by the incredible stories of dedication and care. I’m thrilled to celebrate the amazing people who make such a difference in healthcare—it’s going to be another unforgettable evening!"

With thanks to the Trust’s amazing corporate sponsors, which enables us to celebrate our colleagues and volunteers, you can find out more about them on the website: https://www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/oscars-sponsors

How to Nominate:

Visit the Trust's website and complete the short nomination form: https://www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/oscars. Submissions close on Monday 10 March 2025. You can also find out more about the OSCARS, our sponsors and how you can get involved on the website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the incredible people who make a difference in our healthcare community every day.