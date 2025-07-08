Residents at Barchester Hall Park Care Home get out the stars and stripes for American Independence Day

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home got the flags out and celebrated American Independence Day in style.

They enjoyed listening to some of the all-time favourite American hits, as they gathered for a quiz, where our residents’ made teams of two to compete against each other. They had so much fun using musical instruments to make as much noise as they can, when they knew the answer to a question. Then in the afternoon we had an arts and crafts session creating American flags while singing our hearts out, it was a great day, enjoyed by all.

Many residents have visited America and some have family living there so American Independence Day was a great excuse to reminisce about previous trips and go on virtual tours to favourite places such as New York, the Grand Canyon and San Francisco. Residents enjoyed movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood as well as dancing to playlists including American greats such as Buddy Holly, Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home, said: “Independence Day is always full of big flavours and a chance for us to celebrate all things American. We’ve had fun listening to the Beach Boys and Elvis, as well as a bit of Country and Western.”

Resident Dave Hough ready for the quiz with his musical instrument

Resident, Dave Hough, commented: “I’ve always loved visiting the States and having a go at a quiz and a singalong brought back such great memories of my trips there. It has been so much fun watching the rat pack films, I love those old movies.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.