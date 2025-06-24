Selston care home celebrates Care Home Open Week with community ‘Hoedown Party’

To mark this year’s National Care Home Open Week, a Selston care home invited its local community to join in on the celebrations by throwing a ‘Hoedown Party’.

Wren Hall care home, on Nottingham Road, recently hosted a fun-filled afternoon packed with a variety of activities and entertainment – with everyone from the local community being invited.

This year's theme for Care Home Open Week, which ran from June 16 – 22, was ‘The Power of Music’, celebrating how it enhances the lives of those living in care homes and brings communities together.

The dedicated nation-wide week encouraged care homes across the UK to open their doors to their local communities and host events to promote understanding of the care home environment and support for the social care sector.

Wren Hall’s celebration included a wide range of activities, with the highlight being a live performance from Hanousha, a local singer, who brought the musical theme to life. Guests also enjoyed a petting zoo, face painting, fancy dress and a tombola and raffle, with plenty of prizes on offer.

For those looking for some friendly fun and competition, garden games ran throughout the afternoon, and ‘Wren’s Got Talent’ gave family members and visitors the chance to showcase their skills and talents.

There was also an abundance of food on offer, including hot roast beef, pork cobs and hot dogs. The home’s Tea Room served cakes and ice creams alongside tea and coffee, while the Pond View Bar offered a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks.

Anita Astle MBE, managing director of Wren Hall, said: “We really enjoyed opening our doors to the local community for this fantastic event. Care Home Open Week is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the people around us and show the amazing work that takes place in care homes every day. Our Hoedown Party was a day full of entertainment and heartwarming moments, and it was a joy to share it with our family members, their families and local visitors.”

Wren Hall is a specialist dementia care home based in Nottinghamshire. Now in its 30th year, the home prides itself on being Butterfly Approach accredited through Meaningful Care Matters, valuing love, acceptance and equality for all.

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit www.wrenhall.com.