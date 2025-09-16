SEND data dashboard wins at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and the Nottinghamshire SEND partnership are proud to announce that they have been named a winner at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements and innovations in improving patient safety across the UK healthcare sector.

The HSJ Patient Safety Awards are among the most respected accolades in the healthcare community, celebrating teams and organisations that go above and beyond to protect patients and improve safety standards. This year, the Awards received 456 entries, with 216 projects shortlisted, and just 25 winners selected by a panel of expert judges.

The award for Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year recognised work to develop a pioneering outcomes-based dashboard for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The dashboard is believed to be the first of its kind to combine health, social care and education data to provide a comprehensive view of SEND children in Nottinghamshire.

Rosa Waddingham, Chief Nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “The team have done an incredible job of pulling together information from a range of different partners into one dashboard we can all use. By being able to track figures such as school absences, exclusions, GP appointments and frequent A&E attendances, we can see whether the SEND improvement work is making a positive impact on children’s outcomes. This has been an integral part of our SEND improvement journey and a collaboration between all partners – congratulations.”

Now in its 15th year, the HSJ Patient Safety Awards shine a spotlight on organisations driving forward patient safety and fostering a culture of continuous improvement across the NHS and independent healthcare providers.

HSJ Editor Alastair McLellan said: “The HSJ Patient Safety Awards are a vital platform for celebrating the efforts of healthcare staff who continually strive to reduce risk and protect patients. This year’s winners have shown remarkable innovation, resilience, and commitment to improving outcomes for patients, and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”