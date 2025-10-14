Specialist chair yoga classes launch for Nottinghamshire Parkinson's communities

Yoga can be one of the best ways to live well with Parkinson's

A new weekly chair based yoga class has launched for people living with Parkinson's across Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living with Parkinson’s in West Bridgford and the surrounding areas of Nottingham are being encouraged to try a specialist chair yoga class which is aiming to help more people live well for autumn with the condition.

Where: West Bridgford Tennis Club, Little Bounds (Off Wilford Lane), West Bridgford, Nottingham, NG2 7QA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost: £10 for group classes and £30 for one-to-one classes. Carers can participate for free.

Delivered by Zoey Wren Yoga with support from Parkinson’s UK, the new sessions are designed to be a fun and friendly way for local people living with Parkinson’s or similar neurological conditions to get active and improve their wellbeing.

The classes are led by Zoey Wren, an experienced yoga instructor and person with Parkinson’s who understands not only the condition, but the importance of helping all ages and abilities to live well.

Yoga is designed to be adaptable and flexible to all participants’ needs with the emphasis on improving flexibility, posture and mindfulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No previous experience of yoga is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to watch or join in. It is recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear and to bring a bottle of water.

How yoga can help people with neurological conditions

Yoga can have many benefits for people living with neurological, or long term health conditions, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

To find out more about the yoga classes, contact Zoey Wren on 07900 516 574 or email [email protected]

Find out more about the Parkinson’s Yoga classes by visiting https://www.zoeywrenyoga.co.uk/parkinsons/