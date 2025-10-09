Tesco customer selects Claremont Primary and Nursery School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant.

Claremont Primary and Nursery School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant.

Customers at Nottingham Hucknall Road Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Robert Campbell, Headteacher at Claremont Primary and Nursery School, said: “In these challenging financial times, it is heartwarming to work in collaboration with community partners. This funding will be used to support our children with a great start to their school day, allowing them time to independently gain communication and numeracy skills. We hope to support the breakfast club into the school day, much like breakfast provides fuel.”

Store manager, Paul Rowland, said: “We are delighted to see Claremont Primary and Nursery School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Claremont Primary and Nursery School for winning this one off £5,000 grant.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”