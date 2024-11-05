The Yasmine McClory Foundation launches funded private counselling for LGBTQ+ youths in Nottinghamshire

Partnering with My Solution Wellbeing, the foundation is addressing long wait times by providing six private counselling sessions to youths aged 12-18 in full-time education who face challenges linked to their LGBTQ+ identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This program is currently available to two individuals as a pilot, with plans to expand based on available funds and community feedback.

The Yasmine McClory Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of a funded private counselling program specifically designed for LGBTQ+ youth in Nottinghamshire. Recognising the unique challenges and mental health needs faced by LGBTQ+ young people, this initiative aims to offer accessible, stigma-free mental health support. Partnering with My Solution Wellbeing, the foundation will initially fund six private sessions for two individuals, aged 12-18 and in full-time education, who are dealing with identity-related mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative comes at a critical time, as many LGBTQ+ young people face significant delays in accessing the mental health services they need. The foundation aims to provide timely support for those navigating issues such as self-acceptance, coming out, family dynamics, bullying, and other challenges that often impact LGBTQ+ youth. By providing private, specialised counselling free of charge, the Yasmine McClory Foundation is not only reducing financial barriers but also creating a safe, supportive environment for young people to explore their identities and find empowerment.

Yasmine McClory

This pilot program will assess community interest and needs, with hopes of expanding services in the future based on demand and available funding. The Yasmine McClory Foundation remains committed to fostering positive mental health outcomes for all LGBTQ+ youth in Nottinghamshire, promoting self-empowerment, resilience, and a strong sense of community.

For more information, eligibility details, or to support this program, please visit https://www.yasminemccloryfoundation.org.uk/our-work/lgbtq-support