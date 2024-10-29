Therapeutic counselling transforms man’s life

A young man who was a victim of knife crime after being caught up in gang culture has explained how therapeutic counselling helped him get his life back on track.

Last year, 19-year-old Jacob was stabbed in the street in an attack which left him suffering from panic attacks and unable to leave the house.

That was until he was introduced to therapeutic counselling, which is provided by experts from Base 51, a Nottingham-based charity with more than 30 years of experience.

The person-centred support is for young people aged between 10 and 25, who have been a victim, perpetrator or otherwise impacted by serious violence and/or exploitation.

Base 51's therapeutic counselling

It takes place in a confidential space on a 1-2-1 basis, is aimed at people who struggle with a range of issues including anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, relational issues, adverse experiences, trauma, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

The counselling is funded by the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership, as part of a public health approach to tackling serious violence which aims to focus the root causes so that it prevents harmful behaviour from developing as well as the devastating impacts that follow.

Through his counselling, Jacob slowly built up confidence, setting short term goals and going back to work one day per week. He began to talk about the attack, and his anger and frustration at what happened, which helped his recovery, and eventually ended up back at work five days a week and tackling his studies too.

His counselling is now complete and Jacob says he feels more comfortable in open spaces when going out with friends. He copes with his anxiety with strategies he's learnt and reaches out for support if he needs it.

He is confident he'll complete his apprenticeship and get a full-time job. He feels like himself again and has regained the happiness he had since before the attack.

Base 51 provides a range of programmes and services all designed to support young people to build life skills, healthy relationships and resilience to prepare them for the transition to adulthood.

Katie Bush, Counselling Manager at Base 51, said: “We focus on a recovery agenda, and the idea that people like Jacob can move on and grow from the trauma they have experienced rather than it defining their lives.

“The impact of the training is that there is now a place for people to get plenty of time and space to tell their story, because sometimes that is what people need to open up.

“It can affect your whole life and the people around you, so we build strong relationships and reemphasise the trust people have in others.”

The sessions, which take place at Base 51’s new state-of-the-art building in the heart of Nottingham, were made possible after Base 51 was granted £28,000 worth of funding from the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership.

Schemes like this are just one example of projects that are commissioned to give young people more opportunities and positivity in their lives.

The Violence Reduction Partnership is Home Office funded and is responsible for the strategic leadership and coordination of activity across the City and County to reduce and prevent serious violence using a public health approach.

The VRP team is a function of the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of the Violence Reduction Partnership, said: “Empowering people who have been impacted by crime in their recovery is an important part of making Nottinghamshire a safer place for all.

“We know that young people who have been affected by crime in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire require help from expert providers who can show them ways to overcome their issues.

“Base 51 have a great set up in the heart of the city, and combining this with people who specialise in the therapeutic sessions is a recipe for success when it comes to supporting vulnerable people.”

If you are interested in counselling with Base 51, you can email [email protected] and discuss the different options available to young people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.