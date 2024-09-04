Vital work of youth charity given boost with new partnership with Motorpoint Arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity that mentors young people at risk of offending has received a boost from a new partnership with Motorpoint Arena.

Switch Up has become a charity partner of the world-class entertainment venue as they look to raise £550,000 for new premises where they can continue to transform the lives of hundreds of young people.

A new donation feature on all shows when booking online at Motorpoint Arena now gives customers the option to make a charity donation to Switch Up. With around 750,000 visitors through the venue’s doors each year, it is hoped the new partnership can make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the charity’s long-time patrons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took part in the launch of a fundraising drive for a new home as the current building is no longer fit for purpose. The National Ice Centre is the home of the ice skating Olympic Champions who continue to inspire the generations that follow them. Their farewell arena spectacular ‘Our Last Dance’ will be the last chance to see the iconic duo before they retire. Nottingham show dates are 23-24 April 2025.

Switch Up

Switch Up is looking to raise £550,000 in public donations, business funding and grants, which will help unlock a further £1.6m in grant funding and in-kind provision from the construction industry for its new facility.

The charity founded by Marcellus Baz provides young people with a safe space and support to change their lives whether that may be being low on confidence, having mental health issues or feeling lonely trying to escape violence, gangs, or serious injury.

Dr Marcellus Baz BEM, founder, Switch Up, said: “This partnership with Motorpoint Arena is a real game changer for us. The support and generosity of the Arena and its visitors will enable us to reach our fundraising goals and secure a new space where we can continue our vital work with young people in Nottingham. This is more than just a partnership; it’s a powerful collaboration that will allow us to make an even greater impact in our community, transforming lives and offering hope to those who need it most. We are excited about the future and incredibly thankful for this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Ingham, CEO of Motorpoint Arena, said: “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we’re thrilled to support Switch Up, an incredible local charity making a profound impact on Nottingham’s young people. Their commitment to the community aligns perfectly with our values and given our location in the city, we have a unique opportunity to give back and create a positive change to those on our doorstep.

“Over the last 24 years, we’ve delivered many initiatives to ensure our local communities can access our facilities and the benefits that brings. We’re delighted to take this next step and would like to encourage everyone to support this local charity which is very much aligned with our own commitment to improving young lives.”

Some of those initiatives include providing the popular holiday club for children eligible for free school meals; concerts for carers and tickets for troops - working with promoters to offer tickets to these groups where possible - plus donating arena and ice skating tickets to charities for raffles and auctions generating hundreds of thousands of pounds for great local causes.

Motorpoint Arena is actively looking at opportunities to bring even more of the local community through the door, during its 25th anniversary celebrations next year. For more info, email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also plans underway to welcome groups of young people from Switch Up to free skating sessions at the National Ice Centre to mark the new partnership, with proven benefits from the physical and social nature of the activity. Keep an eye on the socials for updates.

For more information on Switch Up, visit www.marcellusbaz.co.uk/switch-up