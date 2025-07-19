Vive La Revolution – local care home celebrates Bastille Day

By N Lindo1
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:18 BST
Resident Lorna enjoyed celebrating Bastille Dayplaceholder image
Resident Lorna enjoyed celebrating Bastille Day
Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell have been celebrating la fête nationale or Bastille Day on July 14, the most important date in the French calendar.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, which was a symbol of the monarchy and the freeing of the prisoners held there.

The home was decorated with French flags and residents took part in French-themed activities throughout the day including watching virtual fireworks and parades, learning some French phrases, reminiscing about French holidays and had a French quiz, with French cheeses, which everyone really enjoyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “We’ve all had great fun celebrating Bastille Day, the home looks lovely decorated with French flags and we’ve been dancing to French music and tasting French wine and cheeses. It was lovely to watch videos of previous parades and fireworks on YouTube.”

A great collection of cheese and crackersplaceholder image
A great collection of cheese and crackers

Lorna Reed, resident at Hall Park commented: “We’ve had a day trés français! I really enjoyed finding out all about how the French celebrate Bastille Day, it reminded me of lots of French holidays we took over the years, it is such a beautiful country.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Related topics:BulwellYouTube
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice