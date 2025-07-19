Resident Lorna enjoyed celebrating Bastille Day

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell have been celebrating la fête nationale or Bastille Day on July 14, the most important date in the French calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, which was a symbol of the monarchy and the freeing of the prisoners held there.

The home was decorated with French flags and residents took part in French-themed activities throughout the day including watching virtual fireworks and parades, learning some French phrases, reminiscing about French holidays and had a French quiz, with French cheeses, which everyone really enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “We’ve all had great fun celebrating Bastille Day, the home looks lovely decorated with French flags and we’ve been dancing to French music and tasting French wine and cheeses. It was lovely to watch videos of previous parades and fireworks on YouTube.”

A great collection of cheese and crackers

Lorna Reed, resident at Hall Park commented: “We’ve had a day trés français! I really enjoyed finding out all about how the French celebrate Bastille Day, it reminded me of lots of French holidays we took over the years, it is such a beautiful country.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.