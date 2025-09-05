Westdale North receive award nomination for insulation work in and around Broxtowe conservation area
Westdale has been put forward, along with system designer Structherm Ltd, for INCA's Refurbishment: Low Rise–Brick/Brick Effect Finish Award.
The nomination is for the project undertaken with Broxtowe Borough Council, with contractor Westdale utilising Structherm's innovative ArtBrick external wall insulation on houses in and around a conservation area in Broxtowe.
The criteria for this particular award category is any low rise refurbishment project incorporating a full external wall insulation system and predominantly finished with a brick/brick effect finish. You can read more about the nomination and the innovative project here: https://www.inca-ltd.org.uk/project/broxtowe-conservation-nottinghamshire/
Says INCA: “Thank you to everyone who entered - year after year we see record numbers of entries and yet again, there are some amazing projects which truly represent the best in EWI across the diverse range of categories. Congratulations go to all finalists – this in itself is a real achievement.”
Here is the full shortlist of the various awards and the finalists chosen: https://www.inca-ltd.org.uk/inca-awards/shortlist-2025/
The category winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Queens Hotel, Leeds on Thursday, November 6.