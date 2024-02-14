Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which attracted around 15,000 people to the Newark Showground last year, is scheduled to take place on May 11 and discounted tickets have already gone on sale online.

The Nottinghamshire Couty Show is one of the first agricultural shows in the UK’s 2024 countryside calendar and brings visitors from all over the county as well as further afield.

Organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity, it is held to showcase the very best of local rural living, including the animals and produce, the people who work in the agricultural industry, their machinery and their way of life.

Visitors will be able to see more animals and enjoy a new revved-up attraction.

But it is also a chance for the whole county to celebrate growing – including everyone from farmers to allotment holders to home gardeners – the work of community groups, food and drink producers and local traders.

Last year’s event was one of the most successful on recent record, thanks to a wide range of attractions, including what are for many visitors the stars of the show – the pigs, sheep, goats and cattle vying for rosettes in the livestock competition.

Last year saw a bumper 730 entries into the livestock section, while horses also proved to be a big draw, with 663 horses and riders taking part in the equestrian competition.

Both will return for 2024 alongside a host of other animals including dogs, donkeys and smaller creatures including guinea pigs and rabbits, courtesy of White Post Farm.

The main ring, meanwhile, will feature the daredevil talents of the IMPS Motorcycle Display team, which is a London-based charity whose young riders, motorbikes and red tunics have been watched at events all over the world, including the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Elsewhere, the event will also showcase the talents of crafters, cooks and gardeners in its Make, Bake and Grow section, which will feature prize flower-arranging, cake competitions, home-grown vegetables and painting.

More events and attractions will be announced in the lead up to the show, which has also seen a changing of the guard behind the scenes, with Des Allen taking over as show organising committee chairman from Richard Sheldon, who stepped down from the role last year.

Des, a pig and arable farmer and former Nottinghamshire NFU county chairman, said: “The show is a hugely important part of the work the Society carries out all year round and everyone was very happy to see so many people coming along last year to enjoy what was on offer.

“We always try to keep the show fresh without changing the ethos behind it, which is why we’re really pleased to be welcoming the IMPS along this year and looking at new ways to promote growing and to feature as many animals as we can.

“Everyone in our industry knows what challenges we’re all facing and that makes the county show even more important.

“Not only does it bring farmers and producers together, it’s an opportunity for us all to speak to the wider community and show them the work we do to help them get food onto their tables.”