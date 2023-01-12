15 Hucknall and Bulwell area primary and secondary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted

We have gathered the Hucknall and Bulwell area infant and junior schools which were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ on their latest Ofsted inspections.

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visit schools across England to ensure the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Below is a list of those Hucknall and Bulwell schools which had the best ratings.

Who's on the list? Here are 15 schools in around Hucknall and Bulwell rated good or outstanding by Ofsted.

Broomhill Junior School, Hucknall - Good Ofsted says this is a happy school and pupils feel part the 'Broomhill family'

Butler's Hill Infant and Nursery School, Hucknall - Good Ofsted says Butler's Hill 'continues to be a good school'

Annesley Primary School, Annesley Woodhouse - Good Ofsted says a 'welcoming, pristine environment radiates the core values of the school'