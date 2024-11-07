38 Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall area primary schools rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted since 2023

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visit schools across England to ensure the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
1. Mansfield Primary Academy - Good
Mansfield Primary Academy on Newgate Lane, Mansfield was rated Good by Ofsted on September 12 last year. Photo: Google
2. The Bramble Academy - Good
The Bramble Academy on Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was rated Good on September 9 last year. Photo: Google
3. Hucknall Flying High Academy - Outstanding
Hucknall Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street was rated Outstanding by Ofsted on Juy 12 last year. Photo: Google
4. Cuckney Primary School - Good
Cuckney Primary School on School Lane, Cuckney was rated Good by Ofsted on July 3 last year. Photo: Google
