82p a day tram travel for Nottingham students thanks to new NET offer

Made available from Monday, 26 August, Nottingham students will be able to access unlimited tram travel for as little as 82p a day from 1 September 2024 to 31 July 2025, thanks to the launch of a new Nottingham Express Transit (NET) discounted academic year travel offer.

Available until 20 October, new and returning students will be able to purchase a Student Academic Year Tram Ticket through the NETGO! app at the newly reduced price of £275 - a saving of £50.

The new offer will be available to all university and college students living in and around Nottingham and works out to be more than 80% cheaper than a standard Student Day Ticket.

Meanwhile, those who are studying at school will also be able to access cheaper travel through a newly discounted Under 19 Academic pass. Priced at £200 and only available through a special discount code with participating schools, from September, school students will be able to access unlimited tram travel for the equivalent of just 60p a day from 1 September 2024 to 31 July 2025.

NET at Nottingham Trent University's Freshers event in 2023

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “Nottingham is a bustling city with so much to offer thanks to a thriving hospitality scene, a plethora of shops and a wide range of live music venues, making it a very attractive option for students. As we welcome both freshers and returning students to the city, we’ve put together a new offer to help them get the most out of their time in Nottingham this academic year.

“With the new discounts, students will be able to access all the city has to offer for less than £1 a day, regardless of how many tram journeys they take that day. So, whether they’re travelling to the iconic Rock City for a gig, into the city centre to shop or enjoying the many food options on offer, they’ll be able to make their money go even further this year.

“While university and college students can take advantage of these savings via the NETGO! app, any school students wanting to gain a code for our discounted Under 19 Academic pass just needs to speak with their school, who will then be able to register their interest.”

For students looking to get their hands on even bigger savings on their tram travel, those who visit NET’s stand at the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham College freshers’ fairs, will be able to access an exclusive deal for even cheaper travel this year.

The NET team will be at Nottingham College throughout W/C 9 September, Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton campus on Monday 16 September, Nottingham Trent University’s City campus on Wednesday and Thursday 18 and 19 September, and University of Nottingham on Wednesday and Thursday 25 and 26 September.

Alison said: “Freshers season is always one of our favourite times of the year as it allows us to get out there and meet students to tell them about all the benefits of travelling by tram. This year, we’ve pulled out all the stops for our freshers’ fair stand with lots of prizes to be won and the chance for students to bag themselves some huge savings on their travel.

“We look forward to seeing both new and returning students for what is set to be another fantastic Freshers’ Week.”

Nottingham’s tram network serves all the major locations across the city, including all university campuses, as well as Nottingham College campuses where there are stops located less than a five-minute walk away. Operating seven days a week, 364 days a year, it offers a sustainable and reliable transport option for the many people who use it each day.

The network also has in place a number of safety measures and initiatives to help keep tram users and the wider city safe. These include well-lit stations and platforms, HD CCTV cameras and emergency help buttons on all trams and tram stops, as well as the ability to contact a member of the team discreetly through WhatsApp on 0115 824 6060.

The discounted Student Academic Year Tram Ticket is available through the NETGO! App, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the App store.

For more information, go to www.thetram.net/student-offer-2024 or visit the NET team at freshers fairs at Nottingham College, Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham.