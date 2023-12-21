Local Author Celine Watts visits Applegarth Day Nursery to read her first book, Hector the Tooth Collector to the children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recently, Celine Watts was welcomed into Applegarth Day Nursery where she enchanted our Scholars in reading her book "Hector the Tooth Collector". This was a magical time for the children as books read by the author really captures the marvel in which the author has created the story. The joy in the air was palpable as the little one's were enthralled with the story telling from Celine.

"The children listened intently and their behaviour was impeccable. It was so heart warming to do this upon the publication of my first book" commented Celine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celine really connects with the children at every level as upon leaving school, she did a Diploma in Childcare whilst working in local Day Nurseries for a number of years before moving into Primary School education.

Celine seen here reading to the children