Back to School: Retired teachers and lecturers targeted in Invigilator Recruitment Drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recruitment for these roles has been an issue in recent years - with one report indicating a third of schools were struggling to plug gaps. Recruitment experts at The Protocol Group are launching a campaign to solve the problem by targeting retired teachers.

Lauren Eden, Business Manager for Further Education at The Protocol Group, said: “We want to encourage retired teachers to consider invigilator roles. There are substantial advantages to working as an invigilator, particularly surrounding flexibility within work hours and term time working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Crucially, retired teachers already have a wealth of experience within the education industry, understand exam protocols and have inside expertise on the ways that schools and colleges work. They thus have a keen awareness of what’s required.

Retired teachers are being encouraged to help fill invigilator vacancies ahead of this summer’s exam season.

“Though further training may be needed, retired teachers also possess most of the skills needed for invigilating, such as attention to detail, problem-solving, effective communication and classroom management techniques.

“And with many teachers now choosing to retire early due to the demands of a teaching career, there are many who may consider staying within education but moving to a less demanding job, which makes invigilating an ideal choice."

The campaign comes as data shows the number of teachers taking early retirement in England and Wales has jumped by more than 40 per cent in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 5,610 teachers opted to take early retirement in the year to September 2023, compared to 3,932 in the previous 12 months — representing a 42 per cent rise — according to data disclosed by the Department for Education.

The last government workforce survey found that 44,000 teachers in England quit the profession in 2022 — about 7,800 more than in the previous year.

Teacher vacancies were also at a record high, increasing from 1,600 in November 2021 to 2,300 in November 2022.

Ms Eden added: “Invigilating is a great way to generate additional income due to flexible working patterns and the ability to work at just certain times of the year, which is particularly valuable for those who are looking for part time work that fits in with their new lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nevertheless, invigilator roles are quite varied, involving monitoring students to prevent cheating, enforcing student conduct rules and assisting candidates facing technical or environment-related issues.

"Those who have already retired will also get further retirement benefits after one year of Additional Service After Retirement (ASAR).

“Even when working part-time, the whole period counts towards qualifying service including the days when individuals don’t work, which is a significant advantage.

“With such high demand for invigilators, and no formal qualifications required for the role, The Protocol Group can easily help candidates sign up, receive training and be fully DBS checked and ready to work in time for exam season.”