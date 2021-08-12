Bulwell Academy students praised by staff for doing 'extremely well' in their GCSEs

They were welcomed back to the school today to discover their results and celebrate with staff, as well as being congratulated and wished well in the next stage of their

journey.

Despite it being a difficult 18 months, there were some outstanding individual performances at the academy, a member of Creative Education

Riyaja Chetri, with health and social care teacher Rachel Lee, got straight grade 9s

Trust.

Leading the way were Riyaja Chetri and Fern Hay who both achieved straight grade 9s, the highest possible grade, in all subjects.

The GCSE results follow a successful year for academy’s sixth form which saw all students who completed their course passing at Merit or above, while 77 per cent left with at least one D/D* level 3 qualification which staff said would stand them ‘in great stead for their next step’.