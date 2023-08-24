Staff at the academy, part of the Minster Trust for Education (MITRE), were immensely proud of the resilience and strength of character shown by students who have worked exceptionally hard with the challenges they have had to contend with.

National students achieved the 88 grade 9s achieved across 14 subjects and just over 20 per cent of all student grades were 7+.

Nearly 70 per cent of all grades were at grade four or higher.

Terry Mao was the highest-achieving male student at National Academy with seven grade 9s and a distinction* in his GCSEs. Photo: National Academy

There was a hugely positive atmosphere at the academy as students found out their grades following this summer’s exams, with scenes of celebration amongst friends, family and academy staff.

There were great individual success stories and students’ hard work really paid off, with many students achieving 8 and 9 grades (or equivalent).

Academy predictions for 7+ grades were exceeded – mirroring the record number of top grades achieved at A Level last week.

There were a number of notable successes from National students, including Esme Bardell who was the highest achieving female with seven grades 9s and one grade 8.

Esme Bardell was the highest-achieving female student with seven grades 9s and one grade 8. Photo: National Academy

The highest performing male student were Terry Mao, who achieved seven grade 9s and a distinction*, while Owen Craig was another who hit or exceeded his target in every subject and is now joining the RAF.

Head teacher Martin Brailsford said: “Well done to all of our students in what is being reported as a very challenging year nationally for GCSE grades in England.

"To almost double the number of Grade 9’s achieved last year is a remarkable achievement.”

Owen Craig is joining the RAF after achieved the GCSE results he wanted. Photo: National Academy

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post-16 provider for this September or is considering their post-GCSE options to visit hsfc-ac.org.uk or email [email protected] for more information.

Kirsty Cowley, chair of governors, said: “These results reflect the remarkable resilience, hard work, and unwavering commitment displayed of our students.