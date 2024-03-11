Children explore their favourite stories through dance at Burntstump Seely C of E Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assisted by Hollie Dorman of ‘West End in Schools’, children acted out stories using dance moves. Hollie said, “Our workshop today has been about bringing books to life and using dancing and acting to create a show. Children have been creating a performance using Pinocchio as their inspiration. Every child can join in and have fun and express the story in a way they may not be able to do in an ordinary classroom setting.”

Every year group took part in the workshop and pupil Rain, age 4 years said, “It was fun, and I liked being a shark!” Eden, also age 4 said, “I like dancing, it makes me happy.”

