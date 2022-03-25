The candle was made from wax shavings, contributed by the school community, including representatives of the school governors, children, parents and church added to the candle, which Emily Sopp, headteacher, says is representative of the kinship within the Bestwood St Albans school.

She said: “The idea behind the candle is to help us all to understand that we are one big community, symbolised by the candle and that Jesus runs through our lives, symbolised by the candle’s wick.

Year six pupil Ramiyah added: “The candle helps us to remember everyone who is a part of our school community. I think it is a nice way to do this, and that each time we use the candle we can think about everyone who is a part of Burntstump Seely.

Burntstump pupils say the candle brings the school and the community together. Photo: Lou Brimble