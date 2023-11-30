Direct routes to aviation jobs now available through free EMA Academy courses

Applications are open for the first Nottingham College adult courses at East Midlands Airport (EMA)’s Academy, providing a direct route into the aviation industry.

The two-week courses are free and will take place on-site at EMA, starting from Monday 4 December. They will cover a range of topics including an introduction to the aviation industry, customer service and team work and aviation terminology, to equip them with the skills needed to take up various careers that are available at EMA.

No previous qualifications are needed, but applicants must be over 19, have lived in the UK for at least three years and not be studying on another course, as well as earning below £20,319 or claiming benefits.

Anyone fitting the eligibility criteria can register their interest with EMA’s Academy Team at [email protected].

Marcella M’Rabety, Group Head of Education, Skills and Employment for EMA’s owner Manchester Airports Group, said: “We’re pleased to announce the first courses at the EMA Academy through our partnership with Nottingham College. These free two-week courses for people who are out of work or on benefits will provide them with the skills they need to access the various careers available within the aviation, hospitality and logistics industries based at the airport.”

Lisa Wilson, Executive Director for Employer Services at Nottingham College said: “It’s exciting to be able to soon welcome students to the new East Midlands Airport Academy, following many months of planning and preparation, ensuring the course offering meets the needs of the aviation and travel industry and equips students with the skills needed to gain employment in this important sector.

“The launch of the courses marks an important milestone for the college as we cement our new partnership with East Midlands Airport and begin to seek new ways to support local people into work, plugging skills gaps, raising productivity and improving the economic prosperity of our region.”

EMA is one of the region’s largest and most high-profile employers, supporting around 8,000 jobs and contributing around £443m GVA to the regional economy last year. It is home to the largest dedicated freight hub in the UK and as port of the new East Midlands Freeport, expects to see growth in and around the site in the coming years.