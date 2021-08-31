Education trust apologises for lack of communication after power cut wrecks Covid testing and school returns at Hucknall's Holgate Academy

And it also promised to investigate why many parents were left in the dark about the situation after receiving no messages or information from the school this morning.

From today, pupils were due to attend for a Covid-19 lateral flow test before starting their studies a day later.

New year-seven students moving up to the school, which stretches from Hillcrest Drive to Nabbs Lane, were due to be tested today before beginning classes tomorrow (Wednesday, September 1).

Holgate Academy in Hucknall

But this has all been delayed with tests hopefully taking place at the Nabbs Lane campus tomorrow and classes beginning for year sevens on Thursday, September 2.

Every year group has had its testing and return subsequently delayed by a day as a knock-on.

Some parents received messages via the school-linked Weduc app.

Two members of staff were also stationed at the gates of the Hillcrest entrance to explain the situation to arriving parents and pupils.

But hundreds of others had no messaging and it was left to parents themselves to notify one another via social media.

In a statement, Diverse Academies Trust, which runs Holgate, said: “Due to a power outage at our Hillcrest site, we have unfortunately been unable to commence our

planned lateral flow device testing programme today at The Holgate Academy.

"Testing has been pushed back by one day and will recommence tomorrow, Wednesday, September 1, at our Nabbs site.

"We share with our parents the frustration caused by the power outage and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"All parents and carers of years 7 and 11 students, who were expected on site today and have been affected by the issue, were contacted this morning through our dedicated parental communications system.